The Blazers went 0-3 on their road trip after a 111-91 loss at Detroit yesterday…..The Mark Morris boys host Ridgefield tonight (6:45 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave) and with a win can get at least a tie for an 18th straight league title. The R.A. Long boys close out the season at home against Hockinson…..In girls play last night, Mark Morris beat Ridgefield 60-47. The Monarchs will play Hockinson at Ridgefield tomorrow night at 7 pm to decide seeding into District. A Monarch win would give them home court in the first round. Also last night, Hockinson needed OT to beat R.A. Long 65-61. The Jills season ends at 5-15…..In boys 2B playoff action last night, Toutle Lake beat Rainier, WA and Winlock downed Ocosta to advance. Kalama and Wahkiakum both lost and were eliminated.