The Kelso Lassies stayed alive at the 3A Bi-District with a 61-30 victory over Bonney Lake last night. Kelso will take on Yelm in another loser-out game tomorrow night at 6 pm. W.F. West did not hold back in a 95-37 win over Mark Morris in the Girls 2A District. The Monarchs will look to stay alive when they play Washougal tomorrow night, 6 pm at Ridgefield. Woodland beat Centralia 69-59 to stay alive. The Beavers play Columbia River tomorrow night at 7:45 pm…..The Mark Morris boys take on Centralia in the 2A District semi-finals tonight at R.A. Long, 5:45 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave. The Toledo boys beat Chief Leschi to keep it going at the 2B District. Toledo plays Willipa Valley in a 7:30 pm game at Castle Rock. Toutle Lake plays Napavine in a boys 2B game at Kelso, 6 pm start tonight.