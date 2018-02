The preparations continue this week for Friday and Saturday’s WIAA Regional basketball games. The Kelso boys play Timberline Saturday 12 pm at Battle Ground, the Kelso girls take on Bellevue Friday night at 6 pm at Bellevue College and the Mark Morris boys play Saturday at 4 pm at W.F. West in Chehalis…..The LCC men’s basketball team has a huge game tomorrow night against South Puget Sound at 8 pm. The Clippers are 11-0 in league and the Devils are 10-1. The LCC women also host SPSCC at 6 pm tomorrow…..Ariel Miranda will get the start Friday when the Mariners open spring training games with a matchup against the Padres…..The Blazers are off until Friday when they play at Utah. The team signed Brandon Rush to a 10-day contract.