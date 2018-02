The Kelso Hilanders have two days to prepare for the WIAA 3A State Elite Eight knowing they will play without Riley Noah. The Scotty star had an emergency appendectomy on Sunday. It’s a big blow to a Kelso team that has been on a roll in the post season. Kelso will play at 9 am on Thursday morning at the TacomaDome, KLOG 8:45 am…..The Blazers host the Sacramento Kings tonight, KLOG 6:05 pm……Felix Hernandez was struck in the right forearm yesterday during his outing against the Chicago Cubs. X-Rays were negative. He’ll be reevaluated today. The M’s and Cubs tied 9-9 yesterday. Seattle split the squad today with games against the Padres in Peoria and the Royals in Surprise…..Roots will be having AAU tryouts March 10 & 11 in Kelso. Go to lvrootsacademy.org for info.