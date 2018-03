Damian Lillard scored 19 of his 39 points in the 4th quarter as the Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Lakers 108-103 last night. It’s Portland’s 7th straight win and the 15th consecutive victory over the Lakers. Portland host the New York Knicks tonight, KLOG 6:05 pm…..Killian Tillie missed just one shot as he scored 26 points leading Gonzaga over San Francisco 88-60 in the WCC tournament. The Zags meet BYU for the title tonight at 6 pm…..Multiple reports are out there about Ichiro and the Mariners agreeing to a one-year deal to return to Seattle. Ichiro, 44, would return as a reserve outfielder. The M’s and Rockies play a Cactus League game this afternoon in Peoria…..The NFL Network reports it’s highly unlikely that the Seahawks would re-sign TE Jimmy Graham.