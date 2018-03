The Blazers have won 10 straight. Portland beat Miami 115-99 last night. LeBron James and the Cavs visit on Thursday night…..The Lower Columbia Area Senior All-Star basketball games are tonight at LCC. The girls game begins at 6:15 pm followed by the boys game…..The LCC baseball team hosts George Fox today in a 4 pm DH…..The Kelso baseball team is slated to host W.F. West today at 4 pm. Yesterday the Hilanders defeated R.A. Long 7-4. Also, Evergreen blanked Mark Morris 10-0…..The MM softball team beat Fort Vancouver 14-4…..Sebastian Valencia scored two goals to lead Kelso to a 4-0 win over Mark Morris yesterday in boys soccer. R.A. Long and Heritage battled to a 3-3 tie. Manny Cabrera had two goals for the Jacks.