Two red-hot teams get together at Moda Center tonight as the Trail Blazers host the Houston Rockets, KLOG 6:35 pm…..St. Mary’s beat Washington 85-81 in the men’s NIT last night…..The Mariners have the day off after losing to the Angels 8-4 last night…..In prep baseball today, the Kelso Hilanders take on the Skyview Storm at LCC’s Story Field. The start time was changed to 5 pm. Yesterday, Hudson’s Bay beat Mark Morris 14-6…..In softball, Kelso downed Camas 4-2. The Lassies play at W.F. West in Chehalis today at 4 pm. Yesterday, R.A. Long pummeled Hudson’s’ Bay 19-1 in 5 innings…..Liz Dolan fired aa 38 to lead the Kelso golf team over Washougal 202-220. Today, RAL hosts Fort at Mint Valley…..The Kelso track teams compete at Hudson’s Bay today at 3:30 pm.