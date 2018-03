The Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team lost to Notre Dame 84-74 in the Elite Eight last night in Spokane…..The Trail Blazers are looking for a sixth straight road win tonight when they take on the Pelicans in New Orleans, KLOG 4:05 pm…..The Mariners have the final Cactus League game today when they play the Rockies at the Salt River Fields. The M’s will then break camp and get ready for Thursday nights season opener at home against Cleveland…..Manny Cabrera scored the lone goal to lead R.A. Long to a 1-0 victory over Mark Morris in Civil War boys soccer at Northlake Field…..The LCC softball team plays a 12 pm double header against SW Oregon in Coos Bay today…..The Kelso track and field teams are at Fort Vancouver today at 3:30 pm.