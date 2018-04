The Blazers still haven’t clinched the #3 seed in the West after an 88-82 loss to Denver last night. Portland has one more chance to clinch tomorrow night against Utah…..The Royals blasted the Mariners 10-0 last night. The M’s could muster just two hits. The teams play again today, 4:00 pm on FM 100.7 KLOG…..The LCC baseball team won two league road games yesterday downing Pierce 8-0 and defeating Centralia 13-2…..The LCC softball team is at Centralia for a 3 pm DH…..In prep baseball, Kelso shutout Fort 10-0 and Columbia River no-hit Mark Morris in a 9-0 win…..In prep softball, Castle Rock defeated R.A. Long 14-1 in 5 innings. Today, Kelso is at home against Evergreen…..In boys soccer, Woodland rallied to beat RAL 4-3 and Ridgefield over MM 2-1.