James Paxton got the win as the Mariners beat the Astros 2-1 last night. The teams play again tonight, KLOG 6:05 pm…..Tacoma and LCC split a pair of games last night. TCC won 7-6 and the Devils won 7-1. LCC needs a sweep at Tacoma today to take the season series…..The LCC softball team plays a pair of games at Centralia today, 3 pm…..Evergreen beat Kelso 3-1 in boys soccer last night. R.A. Long hosts Columbia River at 6 pm tonight…..The Kelso track teams are at home today against Evergreen at 3:30 pm…..The Blazers hope to bounce back from a game one loss by defeating New Orleans tonight in game two of the NBA Playoffs, 6:35 pm on FM 101.5…..Former Kelso football coach Ed Laulainen will be inducted into the WIAA Hall of Fame May 2nd in Renton.
KLOG Tuesday Sports
Posted on 17th April 2018 at 09:02
-
