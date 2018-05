Logan Morrison’s 8th inning throwing error allowed the Mariners to beat the Twins 1-0 yesterday. The M’s are home to play the Rangers tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..Woodland takes on Highline tonight at 6 pm in the 2A boys soccer playoffs in Burien. R.A. Long plays Sehome in Bellingham tomorrow at 5 pm…..Jaret Rakoz fired a 79 at Gold Mountain to advance to the boys State 3A golf tournament in Spokane later this month. In girls Civil War golf, R.A. Long edged Mark Morris 213-214 at the Longview Country Club…..In 2B District softball, Adna eliminated Kalama 7-0, Toutle Lake stayed alive with a 15-8 win over Toledo and Jenna Jones pitched a no-hitter to lead Winlock over South Bend 9-0….The senior girls of MM and RAL will meet in a flag football fundraiser tomorrow at 6:30 pm.