The Lower Columbia College softball team made a great run at the NWAC Championships in Spokane. Yesterday the Devils bounced Edmonds 7-1 to advance to the title game. But North Idaho came away with an 8-5 victory and the title. The Devils finished the season at 42-14, the second most wins in school history…..The WIAA State golf championships are underway in Spokane and the Tri-Cities today. The final round is tomorrow. 12 local golfers are participating…..The Oakland A’s host the Seattle Mariners tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The field is set for the NWAC Baseball Championships beginning Thursday at LCC’s Story Field. The Red Devils open the tourney Thursday night at 7:35 pm against Everett, a rematch of last season’s championship game won by LCC.