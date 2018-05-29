The Lower Columbia Red Devils defeated Yakima Valley 7-5 to capture a second consecutive NWAC baseball championship yesterday. It’s the Devils 13th NWAC championship and the third in four years. Winning pitcher Jared Akin was named the tourney MVP…..Marco Gonzalez pitched into the 7th inning and allowed just an unearned run as the Mariners beat the Rangers 2-1 yesterday. Seattle won for the ninth time in 10 games. The M’s and Rangers play again tonight, KLOG 6:05 pm…..Southridge beat Kelso 11-6 Saturday night in the WIAA 3A baseball championship game…..Woodland came home with the WIAA 2A State softball crown…..In the Oregon 3A softball semi-finals today, Rainier is at Scio at 4:30 pm and Clatskanie is at Dayton at 5 pm.