Florida State edged Washington 1-0 in game one of the best-of-three NCAA softball championship. The Huskies must win later today to force a winner take all final on Wednesday…..The first place Seattle Mariners are in Houston for a game with the Astros today, KLOG 4:00 pm. James Paxton will pitch for the M’s. Seattle selected Logan Gilbert of Stetson in the first round of the MLB Draft. Gilbert led NCAA D1 in strikeouts…..The Portland Pickles scored four runs in the fifth inning and went on to beat the Cowlitz Black Bears 7-2 last night. The Bears will try and snap a three game losing streak tonight when they play the Pickles again, 6:35 pm at Story Field…..The Hilander Dental Senior Legion team takes on the Vancouver Cardinals tonight at 6 pm at Hockinson HS.