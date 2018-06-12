The Mariners won for the ninth time in 11 games as they defeated the Angels 5-3. Nelson Cruz hit two homers to offset the two long balls from Mike Trout. The M’s and Halos play again tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..Travis Paynter of LCC was back in his home town last night pitching the Cowlitz Black Bears to a 4-3 win at Port Angeles. The Bears are now at 5-5 as they play at Port Angeles again tonight at 6:05 pm…..The Oregon State Beavers will open up the College World Series in Omaha Saturday with a game against North Carolina at 12 pm. The Washington Huskies will then play next in a 5 pm battle with Mississippi State. It’s the Dawgs first appearance in the classic event in Omaha…..In senior Legion baseball today, Hilander Dental takes on RBI at the R.A. Long Lumberyard at 6 pm.
KLOG Tuesday Sports
Posted on 12th June 2018 at 09:13
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta