The Mariners won for the ninth time in 11 games as they defeated the Angels 5-3. Nelson Cruz hit two homers to offset the two long balls from Mike Trout. The M’s and Halos play again tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..Travis Paynter of LCC was back in his home town last night pitching the Cowlitz Black Bears to a 4-3 win at Port Angeles. The Bears are now at 5-5 as they play at Port Angeles again tonight at 6:05 pm…..The Oregon State Beavers will open up the College World Series in Omaha Saturday with a game against North Carolina at 12 pm. The Washington Huskies will then play next in a 5 pm battle with Mississippi State. It’s the Dawgs first appearance in the classic event in Omaha…..In senior Legion baseball today, Hilander Dental takes on RBI at the R.A. Long Lumberyard at 6 pm.