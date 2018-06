Oregon State rallied after a four hour weather delay to defeat the Washington Huskies 14-5 at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha. The Huskies led 3-0 and 5-4 before the weather hit and OSU seemed rejuvenated by the long delay. OSU takes on either North Carolina or Mississippi State on Wednesday…..The Mariners begin a 10 game road trip today at the New York Yankees, KLOG 3:00 pm…..The Cowlitz Black Bears begin a five game home stand with the first of three against the Bellingham Bells tonight at Story Field. Game time is at 6:35 pm……The Seahawks announced that 12 training camp practice sessions will be open to the public. Free tickets will be on a first come, first served basis through their website seahawks.com beginning Thursday morning at 10 am.