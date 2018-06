The Seattle Mariners got a slick bunt from Dee Gordon in the 7th inning, which eventually led to two runs scoring; that set the stage for last night’s 5-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Game two of the four-game series is this evening at Camden Yards, with James Paxton going to the hill for Seattle. KLOG coverage starts at 3 pm……Severe weather put the kibosh on game one of the College World Series. Dry weather is expected today and tomorrow as the best-of-three series between Oregon State and Arkansas gets under way today…..The Cowlitz Black Bears get back into action today, opening a series in Yakima against the Pippins….The Hilander Dental Legion team went to Hockinson last night, where they were defeated by the Vancouver Cardinals, 12-7.