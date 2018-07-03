The Mariners go for an eighth straight win tonight when they host the Los Angeles Angels, KLOG 6:00 pm. M’s closer Edwin Diaz was named the AL Reliever of the Month yesterday, the second time he’s won that award this season. The M’s also signed nine players in the new international signing period. The headliner is a 16-year Dominican shortstop by the named of Noelvi Marte…..The Cowlitz Black Bears are looking for momentum as they close out the first half of the West Coast League season with a three game set at the Portland Pickles. The game tonight is at 7:05 pm…..Fresh off the championship of the Cowboy Classic tourney in Idaho, the Hilander Dental senior Legion team takes on Centralia in a league double header today. The games at Wheeler Field begin at 5 pm.