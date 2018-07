The Mariners and Angels begin a three game series in Anaheim tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm. It’s the first of six road games that will take the M’s to the All-Star break…..Kelowna defeated Cowlitz 14-8 in West Coast League action north of the border last night. Bears pitching gave up 20 hits. The teams play again tonight at 6:35 pm…..Ben Bergonzine hit a homer and drove in three runs to lead the Hilander Dental Senior Legion team to a 9-5 win over Capital. HD plays the Hawaii Rockies at 8 am tomorrow morning at the 70 team GSL College Showcase in Centralia…..The Babe Ruth Baseball World Series is a month away at Story Field. Volunteers are needed to help run the event. Go to longviewworldseries.org for the latest information and a link to sign up to help.