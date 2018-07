Bryce Harper won the MLB Home Run Derby last night in a furious comeback over Kyle Schwarber. The MLB All-Star Game is tonight, KLOG 4:00 pm. In local ties, Longview Kyle McCrady umpired the Home Run Derby and Celebrity Softball Game. Buddy Black is on the coaching staff of the National League in tonight’s All-Star Game…..The West Coast League Home Run Derby had a unique format hitting balls into Port Angeles Harbor. Ron Brown of Port Angeles won the event. The WCL All-Star game is tonight at 6:35 pm. Cowlitz Black Bears Dutton Elske, Ryan Kim and Zach Heaton are on the South roster…..The Trail Blazers beat the Grizzlies 97-92 last night to advance to the NBA Summer League championship against the Lakers tonight. The game in Las Vegas is at 7 pm.