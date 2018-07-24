Zach Brown threw a perfect game leading the Hilander Dental Senior Legion team into the State tournament. Brown didn’t allow a hit or a walk and struck out eight. HD beat Kirkland 12-0 in the pig tail playoff. HD opens the State Senior Legion tournament Saturday in Centralia…..The Kelso 13’s open the Babe Ruth Regional in Calgary today. Kelso playing North Washington at 10 am. The KWRL 14’s team opens the Regional in Camas today at 4 pm…..Walla Walla defeated Cowlitz 11-3 last night in the WCL. The Black Bears move on to Wenatchee to play the Apple Sox tonight at 7:05 pm…..The Mariners host the Giants in interleague play tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm. James Paxton comes off the disabled list to pitch against Andrew Saurez.