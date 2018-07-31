James Paxton outdueled Gerrit Cole as the Mariners beat the Astros 2-0 last night. Nelson Cruz hit a two-run double in the sixth to account for all the scoring. The M’s are within three games of first place Houston as the teams play again tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The Cowlitz Black Bears open up the final road series of the season tonight at Bellingham…..Longview outlasted Kelso 14-12 in a Babe Ruth World Series preview exhibition game at Story Field last night. The teams are ready to host the World Series beginning August 9th. Mifflin County, Pennsylvania, New Castle, Indiana and Tallahassee, Florida are the latest teams to qualify for the Series. The final regional champ will be decided today in Junction City, Kansas. Go to longviewworldseries.org for the latest.