The teams are arriving today for the Babe Ruth World Series. Team orientations are going on at the Kelso Red Lion all day. The World Series Home Run Derby and Skills Competition will take place Wednesday at 12 noon, a free event for fans. The games begin on Thursday…..The Mariners beat the Rangers 4-3 in 12 innings last night. The teams play again tonight, KLOG 4:00 pm…..The Cowlitz Black Bears pounded out 18 hits on the way to a 13-0 shutout of Walla Walla last night. Zach Heaton pitched seven innings of shutout ball. The Bears have two more games on the season including tonight’s 6:35 pm game against Walla Walla. The season finale is tomorrow night at 7:05 pm featuring a post game fireworks show. The Babe Ruth World Series teams will also be special guests.