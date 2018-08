Oakland held off a Mariner comeback in the 9th inning for a 7-6 victory last night. Oakland is now 2 1/2 games in front of Seattle in the Wild Card chase. The teams play again tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..Longview advanced to bracket play at the Babe Ruth World Series. Despite an 11-7 loss to KWRL last night, Longview advanced to play Tallahassee Florida today at 5 pm. KWRL will play Concord New Hampshire at 7 pm tonight. Kelso ended up on the short end of a three-way tiebreaker. Mifflin County Pennsylvania and Albany Minnesota await tonight’s winners for the semi-finals Wednesday. The championship game is at 6 pm Thursday night…..Kelso football will have a team meeting at 4 pm today followed by equipment checkout.