Robinson Cano hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 8th inning to give the Mariners a 7-4 win over the Houston Astros. It was the M’s fifth straight win over Houston and pulled Seattle within 3 1/2 games of the Astros and A’s in the AL West. The teams meet again tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The Seahawks released punter Jon Ryan yesterday. He was the longest tenured player on the Hawks roster. Michael Dickinson was the punting job…..The LCC volleyball team swept the LCC Alumni team 3-0 last night…..The LCC soccer team is slated to play two games at the NWAC Friendlies in Tukwila starting Thursday. But the NWAC says it will make a decision later today whether to cancel the event due to poor air quality……Fall high school sports practices have also been moved indoors.