ESPN is reporting that Seahawk WR Doug Baldwin will miss a significant portion of the season after suffering an MCL tear in his right knee…..The Mariners host the Padres tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..Kelso defeated R.A. Long 3-0 and W.F. West downed Mark Morris in prep volleyball last night. Tonight, Kelso is at Camas and Washougal visits R.A. Long…..The LCC volleyball team plays Clark and Olympic in Bremerton later today…..In girls soccer tonight, Kelso is at Heritage (5:30 pm), Washougal is at RAL (6 pm) and Mark Morris is at Centralia (7 pm)…..The Kelso cross country teams host Mountain View at 4 pm today…..Leslie Folsom of Tukwila had the lead (77) heading into today’s final round of the WSWGA Senior State golf tournament at the Longview Country Club.