Russell Wilson was sacked six times and he threw a pick-six in the Chicago Bears 24-17 win over the Seahawks last night. Seattle starts the season 0-2 as they host the Cowboys in the home opener on Sunday…..Daniel Vogelbach hit a pinch-hit grand slam in the 8th inning giving the Mariners a 4-1 victory over the Houston Astros last night. The teams play again tonight in Houston, KLOG 4:00 pm…..In girls soccer tonight at 7 pm, Kelso hosts R.A. Long and Mark Morris is at Washougal…..The Kelso volleyball team is also at home taking on Union at 7 pm. MM volleyball is also at Washougal at 7 pm…..In boys tennis yesterday, RAL beat Battle Ground 5-1 and MM defeated Fort Vancouver 5-1…..In boys golf today, Prairie at Kelso, MM at Woodland and Washougal at RAL.