A depleted Minnesota Gopher defense was still too much for the Washington State Cougars to handle, as they lose the Holiday Bowl by the score of 17-12. The Air Raid offense was grounded, as QB Luke Falk went 30-51 for only 264 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT. WSU finishes the season at 8-5…..The Blazers try and snap a six game losing streak tonight when they host the Sacramento, KLOG 6:05 pm…..The LC Holiday Classic women’s college basketball tournament gets underway today with four games beginning at 1 pm. The LC Red Devils play Mt. Hood at 7 pm tonight…..The Mark Morris boys basketball team hosts Fort Vancouver tonight at 7 pm…..The Kelso wrestling squad is in Reno for a high level tournament all day today.
KLOG Wednesday Sports
Posted on 28th December 2016 at 09:02
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta