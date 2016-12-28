A depleted Minnesota Gopher defense was still too much for the Washington State Cougars to handle, as they lose the Holiday Bowl by the score of 17-12. The Air Raid offense was grounded, as QB Luke Falk went 30-51 for only 264 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT. WSU finishes the season at 8-5…..The Blazers try and snap a six game losing streak tonight when they host the Sacramento, KLOG 6:05 pm…..The LC Holiday Classic women’s college basketball tournament gets underway today with four games beginning at 1 pm. The LC Red Devils play Mt. Hood at 7 pm tonight…..The Mark Morris boys basketball team hosts Fort Vancouver tonight at 7 pm…..The Kelso wrestling squad is in Reno for a high level tournament all day today.