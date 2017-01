The Kelso boys defeated Hudson’s Bay 69-64 in the GSHL 3A opener last night. Also, Mark Morris blew out Columbia River 64-33 and Woodland downed R.A. Long 68-49. In that game, Jerrod Strong of RAL, who courageously deals with cerebral palsy, made a basket in his on-floor debut to the delight of his teammates…..The Kelso Lassies pummeled Bay 64-17 as Kylee Gibbs had 18. Tonight, the MM girls are at River and RAL visits Woodland…..The LCC men’s basketball team is at home tonight against the Seattle Mountaineers, 7 pm tip off…..The Oregon Ducks are at Washington tonight at 6 pm while Oregon State visits WSU at 8 pm…..The Seahawks have signed Devin Hester to help with the return game. He’ll be available for Saturday’s playoff against Detroit.