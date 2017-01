CJ McCollum had 25 points to lead the Blazers to a 108-87 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s Portland’s 10th straight win over the Lakers…..Tonight’s scheduled Pierce at Lower Columbia college basketball games have been postponed due to snow conditions……The high school games have also been postponed. Last night the Mark Morris boys beat Washougal 55-42 as Will Burghardt had 22 points…..The Washougal girls held off a Mark Morris rally to beat the Monarchs 57-54…..The Kelso wrestling team defeated Evergreen 51-24.