The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Hornets in Charlotte later today, KLOG 3:05 pm…..The LCC basketball teams are in Auburn to play the Green River Gators tonight, women at 6 pm and the men at 8 pm…..Britzy Hockett of Toutle Lake almost had a quintuple-double last night. Her quadruple-double was just two blocked shots shy as the Ducks beat Pe Ell…..In boys hoops tonight, Mark Morris hosts Ridgefield (FM 101.5 The Wave 6:45 pm), and R.A. Long visits Hockinson…..It’s Senior Night for Kelso wrestling tonight as the Hilanders host Prairie. The girls meet is at 5:30 pm and the Varsity at 7 pm. Also, R.A. Long hosts MM, Woodland and Ridgefield tonight at 6 pm…..Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright and TE Jimmy Graham have been added to the Pro Bowl roster.