Bryce Mulder scored 42 points to lead Woodland to a 64-58 victory over Mark Morris last night. Also, R.A. Long downed Columbia River 62-57. Tonight, Kelso is at Prairie…..The Kelso girls will be at home tonight against Prairie…..The LCC basketball teams host Centralia tonight. It’s an ASLCC Spirit Night where fans are encouraged to wear white for a WHITE OUT. The women’s game is at 6 pm and the men’s game at 8 pm. There will be free pizza and other activities…..The Trail Blazers will honor the 1977 NBA Championship team in festivities surrounding tonight game with the Lakers, KLOG 6:35 pm…..The Kelso wrestlers dominated Mountain View in a 75-0 victory last night…..In boys swimming yesterday, MM defeated RAL 135-29 and Kelso 99-71. Kelso also beat RAL 125-38.