The Blazers beat the Hornets 115-98 last night. Damian Lillard had 27 to lead Portland to its fourth win in five games…..The LCC basketball teams host South Puget Sound tonight. The women’s game is at 6 pm and the men’s game tips at 8 pm, both on KLOG at 5:55 pm. The men’s game features two teams 6-0 in league play…..In boys hoops, Mark Morris beat Washougal 81-48. Tonight, Kelso travels to Mountain View at 7 pm…..In girls plat last night, R.A. Long collected its first league win with a 53-43 victory over Ridgefield. Also, Wahkiakum beat Kalama 56-53 in that big 2B clash…..The MM wrestling team is at home tonight (5pm) against RAL, Ridgefield and Woodland…..The 3A and 2A Sub District boys swim meets are today at Propstra Pool in Vancouver.