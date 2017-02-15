The Mark Morris boys will play Woodland for the 2A District title Friday night. The Monarchs beat Centralia 77-61, while the Beavers downed R.A. Long 69-51. The Jacks try and stay alive tomorrow night against River at MM. The Kelso boys will try and stay alive at the 3A Bi-District when they take on Capital tonight, KLOG 5:55 pm…..The Kelso Lassies season ended with a 38-30 loss to Peninsula last night. The Mark Morris girls face a loser-out game tonight against Woodland at RAL, FM 101.5 The Wave 6:45 pm…..The LCC basketball teams are at home tonight against the Green River Gators. The women’s game at 6 pm and the men’s game at 8 pm…..The Trail Blazers have one more game before the All-Star break as the play at Utah tonight, KLOG after the Kelso boys playoff.
KLOG Wednesday Sports
Posted on 15th February 2017 at 08:56
