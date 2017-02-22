The Lower Columbia College basketball teams have big games at Centralia tonight, both on KLOG starting at 5:55 pm. The women’s game at 6 pm features two teams tied on top of the West division with 10-1 records. LCC won the first matchup in Longview. The men’s game at 8 pm features a Red Devil team in search of traction towards the playoffs…..The Blazers have one more night off before resumption following the All-Star break. Portland visits Orlando tomorrow…..Kalama basketball fans will have to travel near and far for the WIAA State Regionals this weekend. The Kalama girls play St. Georges Friday in a 6 pm matchup at Mark Morris. The Kalama boys also play St. Georges on Saturday, but have to go all the way to University HS in Spokane for the 6 pm showdown.