The Blazers dropped a 120-113 overtime game at Detroit last night. Portland hosts Oklahoma City tomorrow night…..The Mark Morris boys face Foss in a loser out game at the State 2A basketball tournament today in Yakima, 12:00 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave…..The boys middle school showdown is tonight at Kelso HS as Coweeman takes on Huntington…..The LCC basketball teams close out the regular season with games at South Puget Sound in Olympia tonight, KLOG 5:55 pm. The women play at 6 pm and the men follow at 8 pm…..In Pac-12 men’s action, Washington is at UCLA (8 pm) and WSU at USC (7 pm)…..The Mariners beat the White Sox 8-1 yesterday in Spring Training. Today the M’s play the Indians at Camelback Ranch, KLOG 11:55 am.