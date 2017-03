Gonzaga won the WCC men’s basketball tournament title with a 74-56 victory over St. Mary’s last night. The once-beaten Zags qualify for the NCAA tournament and are hopeful of a #1 seed. The men’s Pac-12 tournament begins today in Las Vegas. WSU takes on Colorado at 6 pm. Washington plays USC in the late game, KLOG 8:00 pm…..Speaking of late games, the LCC men’s basketball team prepares for tomorrow’s NWAC Sweet 16 matchup with Spokane at 10 pm in Everett…..Despite 58 from Russell Westbrook, the Trail Blazers beat Oklahoma City 126-121. The Blazers host the Sixers tomorrow night…..After a day off, the Mariners take on the Cleveland Indians tonight in Spring Training…..Kelso (3.79 GPA) and Mark Morris (3.60 GPA) win WIAA boys basketball academic state titles.