The Trail Blazers hope to muster some energy tonight when they play the Spurs in San Antonio, KLOG 4:05 pm. Portland lost to New Orleans last night 100-77…..Parker Esary of Kalama was the MVP of last night’s Lower Columbia Area Senior Girls All-Star game at LCC. Esary had 35 points and 20 rebounds. Will Burghardt of Mark Morris was the boys MVP with 26 points and eight assists…..Kelso is at home against Woodland in boys soccer tonight…..The Kelso track teams dominated a jamboree style event against Evergreen and Toutle Lake yesterday…..In girls golf, Kelso defeated R.A. Long 220-294 at Three Rivers…..The Mariners got a strong outing from James Paxton in a 7-6 win over the White Sox. Seattle play the Dodgers today, KLOG 1:00 pm.