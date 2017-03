The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Trail Blazers 93-90 last night. Damian Lillard had 31. Portland will host the Knicks tomorrow night…..The Oakland A’s downed the Seattle Mariners 8-5 in Cactus League action. Seattle takes on the Angels today, KLOG 1:00 pm…..The LCC baseball team two-timed Olympic by scores of 4-1 and 6-4 yesterday…..In prep baseball, Andrew Walling had three hits to lead R.A. Long to a 5-2 win over W.F. West. The Jacks are at Rochester today. Also, Kelso visits W.F. West and Mark Morris at Hudson’s Bay…..The LCC softball league opener at Clackamas was postponed yesterday. They will try tomorrow in Oregon City…..In prep softball, W.W. West beat Kelso 9-6. Today, Rochester is at MM…..The Kelso track teams swept to wins over Bay yesterday.