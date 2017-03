Jusuf Nurkic scored 33 points with 16 rebounds against his former team as the Blazers beat the Nuggets 122-113 last night. CJ McCollum had 39. The Blazers take over the 8th spot in the West and capture the tie-breaker with Denver…..The WSU women’s basketball team plays at Georgia Tech today at 4 pm in the Women’s NIT semi-finals…..The Diamondbacks beat the Mariners 15-6 yesterday. Seattle plays the Dodgers today, KLOG 1:00 pm…..Linn Benton beat LCC 8-3 in college baseball yesterday…..Mark Morris shutout Hockinson 5-0 in prep baseball yesterday…..The LCC softball DH at SW Oregon today was rained out and rescheduled for Friday at 5 pm at Tam O’Shanter…..The Kelso track teams both defeated Fort yesterday…..Heritage shutout Kelso 3-0 in boys soccer.