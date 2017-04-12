The Astros beat the Mariners 7-5 last night. The rubber game of the three game set is tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The LCC baseball team swept the George Fox JV’s 9-1 and 11-4 last night…..In prep baseball, Andrew Walling had three hits with a homer in R.A. Long’s 7-2 win over Washougal. Today, Kelso is at Fort, RAL at Ridgefield and Mark Morris hosts Woodland, all at 4 pm……The LCC softball team hopes the weather clears for a 3 pm DH at Centralia today…..In prep softball, Kelso defeated Mt. View 9-1. Today, the Lassies are at Evergreen, Washougal visits R.A. Long and Mark Morris at Hockinson…..In soccer last night, Kelso beat Fort 2-1. Tonight, Hockinson is at RAL (6 pm) and MM at Washougal (7 pm)…..The Blazers host New Orleans tonight, 6:05 on FM 101.5 The Wave.
KLOG Wednesday Sports
Posted on 12th April 2017 at 09:00
