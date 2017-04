The Mariners broke up a Marlins no-hit attempt in the ninth inning but still lost 5-0 last night. It’s a day game today, KLOG 11:35 am…..The Blazers are in Oakland for tonight NBA Playoff game two with Golden State, KLOG 6:35 pm…..Kelso edged Prairie 1-0 in girls softball yesterday. Also, Washougal got by R.A. Long 6-5. Today RAL is at Battle Ground and MM at River…..The LCC softball team hopes to play two at Centralia today after being rained out yesterday…..In prep baseball today, Kelso visits Evergreen, Hockinson at Mark Morris and R.A. Long at Washougal…..The Kelso track teams dominated Evergreen yesterday. Today, MM hosts Woodland…..Columbia River beat RAL 7-0 in boys soccer last night. Kelso hosts Mountain View at 7 pm tonight.