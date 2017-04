The Seahawks and Raiders have agreed on a trade that will return Marshawn Lynch to the NFL. ESPN reports Seattle sends Lynch’s rights to the Raiders in exchange for 2018 draft considerations…..The Detroit Tigers pummeled the Mariners 19-9 yesterday. Felix Hernandez went just two innings due to a stiff shoulder and was sent back to Seattle for evaluation. The M’s and Tigers play again today, KLOG 3:00 pm…..In prep baseball, Mark Morris got a grand slam from Dawson St. Jean in a 9-5 Civil War win over R.A. Long. Also, the Kelso Hilanders defeated Hudson’s Bay 13-10. Today, Kelso is at Prairie and River at MM…..The Kelso softball team blasted Bay 13-1. Today, Hockinson is at RAL and MM at Washougal…..In boys soccer, Kelso and Fort tied 2-2 and River edged MM 4-3.