The Los Angeles Angels defeated the Seattle Mariners 6-4 in 11 innings last night. The teams meet again tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The LCC baseball team hosts Clark in a non-league DH today at 4 pm…..The LCC softball team has a twinbill at Grays Harbor today…..In prep baseball, Hockinson hit a walk-off two-run homer to beat R.A. Long 4-2 and Mark Morris beat Woodland 4-3. Today, Kelso is Bay and RAL at Woodland…..RAL hosts MM in Civil War softball today. Yesterday, Kelso blanked Fort 13-0 and Ridgefield beat MM 11-6…..Mark Morris downed R.A. Long 203-257 in Civil War girls golf…..In boys soccer, Hockinson outlasted RAL 2-1 after two OT’s. MM closed the season with a 7-0 shutout of Ridgefield. Today, Kelso is at Mt. View at 5 pm.