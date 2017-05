Black Hills defeated R.A. Long 5-1 in 2A District baseball yesterday. The Jacks will try and stay alive today when they play Columbia River at 4 pm at Centralia’s Wheeler Field. The Kelso baseball team needs to win today to stay alive at the 3A Bi-District. The Scots play Prairie at Propstra Stadium in Vancouver, KLOG 3:55 pm…..In softball today, Woodland is at R.A. Long and Mark Morris at Ridgefield. River swept MM yesterday 4-0 and 18-3…..The LCC softball team took two at Chemeketa yesterday 9-2 and 15-8…..In 2A boys playoff soccer, Columbia River shutout R.A. Long 5-0. The Jacks host Hockinson in a loser out match at 6 pm tomorrow…..The Mariners are playing a day game in Philadelphia today after rallying to beat the Phillies 10-9 last night.