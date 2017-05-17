The Mariner bullpen gave up five runs in the ninth inning as Oakland rallied for a 9-5 victory last night. Kyle Seager’s solo homer in the 8th gave the M’s the lead, but Steve Chishek blew the save. The M’s and A’s play tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The girls 1A and 2B District softball tournament is going on today at Fort Borst Park in Centralia. In 1A, Castle Rock plays at 12 pm and 4 pm. In 2B, Toutle Lake plays tonight at 6 pm…..The Toledo/Winlock United boys soccer team plays Overlake in State action tonight, 7 pm at Centralia HS…..LCC women’s basketball star Madison Hinrichs is signing a D-1 National Letter of Intent today. Hinrichs, who led the Red Devils in scoring, assists and steals, will be playing for Idaho State University in Pocatello.