Rainier defeated Yale 10-0 in five innings to advance to the Oregon 3A softball championship game for the 5th straight year. Haley Schimmel pitched a one-hitter and Kami Gray slugged a grand slam. Rainier will meet old nemesis Dayton for the State title Friday in Corvallis…..The Mariners beat the Rockies 10-4 yesterday in Denver. Kyle Seager had a homer and four RBI’s to lead the way. The teams meet in Seattle tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The Cowlitz Black Bears begin the season tomorrow night as they host Thurston County at 6:30 pm at Story Field…..The 40th SW Senior Baseball Feeder game is tomorrow at 4 pm at Centralia’s Wheeler Field…..Just under $1,000 was raised for CASA during yesterday’s Cowlitz County Hoops Spectacular at Mark Morris.