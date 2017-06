The Mariners have won eight out of nine games after a 12-3 victory over Minnesota last night. The teams meet again tonight at Safeco Field, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The Cowlitz Black Bears scored a run in the top of the 11th inning to beat Gresham 8-7 last night. The teams close out the three game set tonight in Gresham at 6:35 pm…..Hilander Dental pounded out 19 hits in a 17-4 Legion win over the Vancouver Mavericks yesterday. Dakota Robins had five hits to lead the way. HD hosts the Thurston Bandits in a 5:30 pm game Thursday at MM…..Mark Morris junior Levi Delamarter combined with Wade Bruemmer of Okanogan to win the Washington State High School team roping championship. Delamarter also took 4th in the Tie Down roping competition.