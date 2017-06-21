Kyle Seager’s RBI double in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Mariners a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers. Game three of the four game series is tonight at Safeco Field, KLOG 6:00 pm. It’s a marquee pitching matchup as James Paxton goes against Justin Verlander…..The Cowlitz Black Bears return to play tonight as they host a non-league game against the Kitsap Blue Jackets. First pitch at Story Field is 6:35 pm…..Oregon State waits in the wings at the College World Series where they will next play on Friday. Last night TCU eliminated Texas A&M and Florida beat Louisville…..In Legion baseball, the Vancouver Cardinals defeated Hilander Dental 11-6 last night. Sam Orth had three RBI’s for HD. The two teams will play a 5 pm double header at Rister Stadium in Kelso today