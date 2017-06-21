Kyle Seager’s RBI double in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Mariners a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers. Game three of the four game series is tonight at Safeco Field, KLOG 6:00 pm. It’s a marquee pitching matchup as James Paxton goes against Justin Verlander…..The Cowlitz Black Bears return to play tonight as they host a non-league game against the Kitsap Blue Jackets. First pitch at Story Field is 6:35 pm…..Oregon State waits in the wings at the College World Series where they will next play on Friday. Last night TCU eliminated Texas A&M and Florida beat Louisville…..In Legion baseball, the Vancouver Cardinals defeated Hilander Dental 11-6 last night. Sam Orth had three RBI’s for HD. The two teams will play a 5 pm double header at Rister Stadium in Kelso today
KLOG Wednesday Sports
Posted on 21st June 2017 at 06:48
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta