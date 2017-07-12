Robinson Cano hit a solo homer in the top of the 10th inning to give the American League a 2-1 victory over the National League in the All Star Game in Miami. Cano was named the game MVP. Cano and the Mariners return to action Friday at the Chicago White Sox…..The AAA All Star Game is tonight at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, 6:05 pm…..Nyles Nygaard, Devlin Granberg and Marco Valenzuela hit homers to lead the Cowlitz Black Bears to a 7-2 win at Wenatchee last night. The teams play again tonight at 7:05 pm…..Perth Australia defeated Hilander Dental 11-6 in senior Legion ball yesterday in Grants Pass. HD plays two at Medford today…..At the Babe Ruth 15 State at Roy Morse, KWRL beat Twin Cities 5-3 and Grays Harbor over Longview 18-8. Two games today beginning at 3:15 pm.